Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Christ: Terrorist Acts will occur in some Countries, Europe will Suffer! Pray my children!
channel image
High Hopes
2983 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
197 views
Published a day ago

Servants of Christ


Jan 6, 2024


A Message given by Jesus Christ to Luz De Maria


*Prayer intentions*

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


*Prayer sessions*

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#jesuschrist #apparition #sacredheart #europe #terrorism #jesus


Jesus Christ: Terrorist Acts will occur in some Countries, Europe will Suffer! Pray my children!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khOBssrLBcU

Keywords
jesus christclosedeuropebordersluz de mariaprayterrorist actsour lordservants of christstay alert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket