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Illuminati Satanists sacrificed hundreds of people at concert to open up portal to bring back demons
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848 views • November 10, 2021
A nurse among the audience at the “Astroworld concert Illuminati satanic ritual sacrifice” says that the paramedics were fake paramedics, because they did not know basic first aid, and the paramedics were doing CPR to kill the people who had pulses, without even checking to see if the person still had a pulse first. The people taking videos were taking videos of the dying people and CPRs for about an hour, while also dancing and taking videos of the concert. People were jumping on top of the carts that were carrying the dead bodies. Hundreds of people died or was injured. Everyone in the videos seem more dead than injured, so it may be the mainstream media covering up the death, because the witnesses all say that they saw hundreds of people dead. The Illuminati NWO Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites forced everyone to take the COVID-19 AI “black goo” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Umbrella corporation’s Wuhan China vaccine prior to attending the Astroworld concert, and they used the 5G frequency tested in the Wuhan China fake COVID-19 outbreak test to satanically sacrifice many people to open up the portals to release more fallen angel demons and nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits. They are using other methods besides Baal Moloch abortion clinic temple sacrifices of 66 million children and 6 million Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist holocaust Jewish victims to open up more portals to release Satan Lucifer’s army. The Western feminist nations’ (which are under God’s judgment wrath) “women’s equality” Satan Lucifer‘s ordained & certified & trained church pastors and the “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christian freak hordes have removed all of God’s spiritual protection from their nations. Do not go to a Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Satanist’s satanic ritual sacrifice concert but go to the Asian dragon family’s green tea party to view cherry blossoms instead. It is much healthier. The “thorn in the flesh” entities do not like what I am preaching, because they are attacking with urine attacks and left brain attacks and gas attacks and deep sleepiness attacks and pain attacks. Good. Why are the devil and Illuminati NWO afraid of us real Christians speaking out 100% of God’s truth when all these pastors and religious Christian freak hordes are going to hide in silence from assassination and ridicule, and condone by silence everything we real Christians preach and expose and warn and share anyway? They infected the other nostril last night with their biochemical weapons, but God healed me immediately. They are now desperate to kill all the real Christians who have the Holy Spirit. If they attack us, they will get destroyed by God instead. They can easily kill all these Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel’s and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” religious Christian freak hordes, but we real Christians hunt down Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels instead, and we restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and defend the thousands of religious Christian freak hordes and pastors who betrayed us and abandoned us to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI, in order to protect them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! And stay away from these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings, lest you get destroyed along with their nations by wars and famines and plagues and extermination camps.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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