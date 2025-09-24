BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oh, solar generator ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago
A rootsy folk-rock tune, carried by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and a subtle kick drum, with warm electric piano joining by the chorus, Layered harmonies lift the hook, while light organ and tactile percussion add texture, The bridge features a melodic lead guitar, The outro builds with claps and harmonies, maintaining a relaxed, earthy groove

(Verse 1) The sun is rising, a new day's here I hear the silence, and have no fear No gas to fill, no engine roar Just clean, green power knockin' at my door Got my panels tilted, facing the sky Soakin' up the sun as it passes by Store that energy, in a battery box Ready for the night, or a power shock (Chorus) Oh, solar generator, you're my best friend Power when the grid is at its end From the campsite to the cabin in the woods You're doing everything a gas generator should Silent and steady, a powerful light You're the future of power, day and night (Verse 2) The coffee's brewin', the lights are on I'm charging up my laptop 'til dawn The fridge is humming, keeping things cool Breakin' all the old electricity rules I'm not tied down to a power line This kind of freedom, it feels so fine The only fuel I need is sunlight's grace A silent hum in this peaceful place (Chorus) Oh, solar generator, you're my best friend Power when the grid is at its end From the campsite to the cabin in the woods You're doing everything a gas generator should Silent and steady, a powerful light You're the future of power, day and night (Bridge) No fumes to breathe, no noise to fight Just pure potential, shining bright For emergencies, or off-grid life You're a beacon of light, cutting through the strife From the storm that hits, to a weekend trip You're the power I need, right at my fingertips (Chorus) Oh, solar generator, you're my best friend Power when the grid is at its end From the campsite to the cabin in the woods You're doing everything a gas generator should Silent and steady, a powerful light You're the future of power, day and night (Outro) Solar power, a beautiful design The sun is shining, and the power is mine Yeah, the power is mine. The power is mine.

Keywords
a rootsy folk-rock tunecarried by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and a subtle kick drumwith warm electric piano joining by the choruslayered harmonies lift the hookwhile light organ and tactile percussion add texturethe bridge features a melodic lead guitarthe outro builds with claps and harmoniesmaintaining a relaxedearthy groove
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy