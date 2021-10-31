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RFB Dr Carrie Madej IS COINTELPRO THINK ABOUT IT
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155 views • October 31, 2021
Idea by RFB: If a holistic doctor isn't killed by the Illuminati, and even talks about an antidote to the C-19 gene-altering tool, then the doctor raises red flags... Humans 2.0... I recall another video in which Dr. Madej mentions that she took the PCR swab test (she instructed it to be inserted through her oral cavity rather than her nose) to leave the Dominican Republic... even though she should have known it was a fraud...
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