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WELCOME TO AMERICA IN 2021! IS IT DONE? with Rob Skiba & Rich Hopkins | CT Radio Ep. 93
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34 views • November 03, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Jan 9, 2021 on YouTube with 7K views.
Rob Skiba & Richard Hopkins join Robbie Davidson to discuss the state of America in 2021. Is America Done?
Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://Revolution.Radio
Catch previous shows
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/05fc946e-abfb-463f-a2b0-656d06906e78?index=1
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
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#greatreset #america #economy
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
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Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
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SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Rob Skiba & Richard Hopkins join Robbie Davidson to discuss the state of America in 2021. Is America Done?
Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://Revolution.Radio
Catch previous shows
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/05fc946e-abfb-463f-a2b0-656d06906e78?index=1
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
#greatreset #america #economy
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
💡 NEW!!! Become a Celebrate Truth Member!
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Badges, Special Emoji, Discounts, Exclusive Live Streams and more!
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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