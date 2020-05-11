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The David Knight Show (11May20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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29 views • May 11, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:00:00 “Plandemic" documentary freaks out Forbes & MSNBC over the “danger” of not being able to censor it. Here’s why they’re concerned

— 00:13:57 Google CEO brags that they’ve accomplished 10 years of change in 2 months and 5G will be required for buying, selling, health care & education

— 00:22:20 Trump economic advisor sees “no downside” on aggressive testing & tracking of population

— 00:31:42 Johnson & Johnson plans on a billion vaccines. Maybe they can arrange a V-DAY as depicted in “Utopia”, to vaccinate the entire world in a single day so no one catches on

— 00:41:54 Germany embraces mandatory vaccination like the former DDR East Germany. Here’s how the Stasi were taken down peacefully

— 00:46:35 Steve Cassell, pastor of BelovedChurchIllinois.com, joins to talk about the legal fight with IL Gov Pritzker over face-to-face church — and why it is vital to meet

— 01:28:43 Italian legislator angrily exposes the COVID death lies about 25,000 Italian deaths and demands reopen. UK govt admits they falsified reports

— 01:46:38 The truth about masks — how they’re made, how they (don’t) work, how they’re dangerous

— 01:56:03 As small businesses grasp for PPP lifeline, IRS changes the tax implications and turns it into A TRAP!

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Keywords
trumpvaccinesalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightcapitalismmark of the beasteric schmidtlibertarianmaskscoronavirussteve cassell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy