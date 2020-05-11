The David Knight Show (11May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:00:00 “Plandemic" documentary freaks out Forbes & MSNBC over the “danger” of not being able to censor it. Here’s why they’re concerned— 00:13:57 Google CEO brags that they’ve accomplished 10 years of change in 2 months and 5G will be required for buying, selling, health care & education— 00:22:20 Trump economic advisor sees “no downside” on aggressive testing & tracking of population— 00:31:42 Johnson & Johnson plans on a billion vaccines. Maybe they can arrange a V-DAY as depicted in “Utopia”, to vaccinate the entire world in a single day so no one catches on— 00:41:54 Germany embraces mandatory vaccination like the former DDR East Germany. Here’s how the Stasi were taken down peacefully— 00:46:35 Steve Cassell, pastor of BelovedChurchIllinois.com, joins to talk about the legal fight with IL Gov Pritzker over face-to-face church — and why it is vital to meet— 01:28:43 Italian legislator angrily exposes the COVID death lies about 25,000 Italian deaths and demands reopen. UK govt admits they falsified reports— 01:46:38 The truth about masks — how they’re made, how they (don’t) work, how they’re dangerous— 01:56:03 As small businesses grasp for PPP lifeline, IRS changes the tax implications and turns it into A TRAP!Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!