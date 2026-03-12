FBI Warns Iran Wants To Attack US With Drones. Economic Collapse Imminent. Sell Your Home In 2026

Top US drone expert says Iran could make deadly California strike any second: ‘We’re extremely vulnerable.' Iran could use drones to make a deadly strike on California at any time, a top US Army expert says — and we’re nowhere near ready for what could happen. The FBI issued an urgent warning to cops across the Golden State of a potential Iranian drone strike, an alert that surfaced. Iran could use drones to make a deadly strike on California at any time, a top US Army expert says — and we’re nowhere near ready for what could happen. Iranian forces have the technology, the ability and the motivation to launch withering drone attacks on targets in California, according to Brett Velicovich, a former US Army intelligence and special operations soldier who spent years using drones to hunt and kill the leaders of ISIS and other terrorist groups. Velicovich said America’s enemy is almost certainly trying to launch an attack on California shores with drones. The FBI’s warning to local law enforcement, he said, shows how serious the threat really is. “These are long-range, one-way attack drones that are extremely capable and can be sent in swarms,” explained Velicovich, who in July was praised by President Trump as one of the nation’s foremost experts in drone warfare.





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War with Iran delivers high oil prices and another shock to the global economy. The conflict is driving up energy and fertilizer prices; threatening food shortages in poor countries; destabilizing fragile states such as Pakistan; and complicating options for the inflation fighters at central banks like the Federal Reserve. Causing much of the pain: the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of the world's oil passes — was effectively shut down after the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes Feb. 28 that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "For a long time, the nightmare scenario that deterred the U.S. from even thinking about an attack on Iran and which got them to urge restraint on Israel was that the Iranians would close the Strait of Hormuz," said Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. "Now we're in the nightmare scenario."





Banks evacuate, close offices in Qatar, Dubai after Iran threatens attacks. Several banks urged their employees to evacuate offices in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as Iran threatens to launch strikes on financial institutions. HSBC has closed all its branches in Qatar until further notice, citing safety precautions in a text message sent to clients. Citigroup and Standard Chartered also told their staff in Dubai to work from home amid the regional conflict, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters. Goldman Sachs issued the same warning to employees based at their offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre





‘This cannot be sustainable’: The U.S. borrowed $50 billion a week for the past five months, the CBO says. The U.S. Treasury’s borrowing showed no signs of slowing as the U.S. headed deeper into fiscal year 2026, with the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reporting that another $1 trillion was added to the federal deficit in the first five months of the year.





The FBI issued an urgent warning to cops across the Golden State of a potential Iranian drone strike, an alert that surfaced on Wednesday read.





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