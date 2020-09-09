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Why Aren't Insurers 9/11 Truthers? - Questions For Corbett
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19 views • September 09, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37606
As we approach the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 false flag, Leonard writes in to ask about the insurers who paid Silverstein and his cohorts over four and a half billion dollars as a result of those attacks. Why did the insurers never investigate the possibility of controlled demolition? Why did they pay out billions of dollars without calling the official 9/11 narrative into question? James investigates.
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
As we approach the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 false flag, Leonard writes in to ask about the insurers who paid Silverstein and his cohorts over four and a half billion dollars as a result of those attacks. Why did the insurers never investigate the possibility of controlled demolition? Why did they pay out billions of dollars without calling the official 9/11 narrative into question? James investigates.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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