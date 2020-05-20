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DR JUDY MIKOVITS PhD - CANNA WORLD EXPO APRIL - CBD ENDOCANNABINOID SYSTEM VIRUS IMMUNE RESPONSE
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173 views • May 20, 2020
DR. JUDY MIKOVITS
PhD BIOCHEMISTRY & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
ENDOCANNABINOID EXPERT
AUTHOR - PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION; RESTORING FAITH IN THE PROMISE OF SCIENCE
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have Dr. Judy Mikovits as a guest speaker at our April online symposium. Dr. Mikovits addressed natural wellness and prevention on the topic of the Mammalian Endocannabinoid System (eCS), cannabidiol (CBD), and immune response to virus. Her new book, Plague of Corruption; Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science is also featured in this video.
ABOUT DR. JUDY MIKOVITS
From her doctoral thesis, which changed the treatment of HIV-AIDS, saving the lives of millions, including basketball great, Magic Johnson, to her spectacular discovery of a new family of human retroviruses, and her latest research which points to a new golden age of health, Dr. Mikovits has always been on the leading edge of science.
Dr. Mikovits co-founded and developed the first neuroimmune translational research institute dedicated to understanding the pathophysiology and treatment of Neuroimmune diseases ME/CFS, ASD, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Neuroborreliosis/Chronic Lyme Disease (CLD), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) among others and is an expert on the endocannabinoid system.
For more information from Dr. Judy Mikovits on glyphosate's effects in the human body and use in agriculture, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
PhD BIOCHEMISTRY & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
ENDOCANNABINOID EXPERT
AUTHOR - PLAGUE OF CORRUPTION; RESTORING FAITH IN THE PROMISE OF SCIENCE
CANNA WORLD EXPO is honored to have Dr. Judy Mikovits as a guest speaker at our April online symposium. Dr. Mikovits addressed natural wellness and prevention on the topic of the Mammalian Endocannabinoid System (eCS), cannabidiol (CBD), and immune response to virus. Her new book, Plague of Corruption; Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science is also featured in this video.
ABOUT DR. JUDY MIKOVITS
From her doctoral thesis, which changed the treatment of HIV-AIDS, saving the lives of millions, including basketball great, Magic Johnson, to her spectacular discovery of a new family of human retroviruses, and her latest research which points to a new golden age of health, Dr. Mikovits has always been on the leading edge of science.
Dr. Mikovits co-founded and developed the first neuroimmune translational research institute dedicated to understanding the pathophysiology and treatment of Neuroimmune diseases ME/CFS, ASD, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Neuroborreliosis/Chronic Lyme Disease (CLD), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) among others and is an expert on the endocannabinoid system.
For more information from Dr. Judy Mikovits on glyphosate's effects in the human body and use in agriculture, visit https://cannaworldexpo.com
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