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You Can't Say This Truth If You Are White - A Black Man Tells the Truth About Black Murders
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80 views • June 28, 2020
Hear the Truth About Black Murders and Gun Control From a Black Man. Intended for Obama but someone put it on a private thread recently. I made a copy of this apparently an older video because this truth has grown, not shrunk, and the truth gets censored by Big Tech these days.
Any white person saying this would be branded a racist, without question. But, the truth is the truth. We hear NONE of it these days. Nice to hear a refreshing change of pace from the lies and propaganda we are constantly fed while truth gets censored.
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Any white person saying this would be branded a racist, without question. But, the truth is the truth. We hear NONE of it these days. Nice to hear a refreshing change of pace from the lies and propaganda we are constantly fed while truth gets censored.
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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