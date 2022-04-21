French CONVOI La Solidarité Volunteers Share the Philosophy of the New Federal State of China

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04/20/2022 The volunteer from France, Jacques, came to have coffee in the big tent of the New Federal State of China Rescue Organization and when he saw the “Exterminate the Chinese Communist Party” vest, he shared that he was happy to see a different side of China.