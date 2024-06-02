The sacrifice of God's creation calls up demonic darkness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #89; Our recent look at Psalms 106 and teaching among prophets such as Ezekeil and Isaiah, point to blood rituals, sacrifices and sexual perversions is a call to open up demonic channels. Satan inverts and twists everything GOD creates and offers us; it is one avenue for his demonic forces to open doorways and power on this earth.