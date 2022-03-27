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False Flag Attack — A Great Shaking — Washington D.C.
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537 views • March 27, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/attack-a-great-shaking-washington/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this Message while praying:
“Shaking…. a Great Shaking is coming top all things. But for those who are prepared, and have been forewarned, it will only do minimal damage. For all others their lives will be turned upside down." "
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/attack-a-great-shaking-washington/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this Message while praying:
“Shaking…. a Great Shaking is coming top all things. But for those who are prepared, and have been forewarned, it will only do minimal damage. For all others their lives will be turned upside down." "
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