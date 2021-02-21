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THE COVID VACCINE: ASK THE EXPERTS - PART 2: The Era of Medical Terrorism Has Arrived | MUST WATCH/SHARE
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60 views • February 21, 2021
THE COVID VACCINE: ASK THE EXPERTS - PART 2
Doctors talk about the toxic & poisonous COVID vaccine which governments are now trying to push on people. With the rollout of the vaccine just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds. Spread this everywhere.. NOW.
Doctors talk about the toxic & poisonous COVID vaccine which governments are now trying to push on people. With the rollout of the vaccine just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds. Spread this everywhere.. NOW.
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