Non-Profit Org Fights MEDICAL TYRANNY: Texans For Vaccine Choice FIGHT AGAINST BIG PHARMA

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Stew Peters Show
Apr 3, 2023
Grassroots activists for medical freedom are fighting back and winning in the state of Texas.
Co-founder of Texans For Vaccine Choice Rebecca Hardy is here to talk about how the left is a religious cult and vaccination is their sacrament.
Texas lawmakers are listening and advancing laws that are protecting medical freedom.
Big Pharma appears to have overplayed their hand and Texas legislators are now aware of their evil schemes.
The Texas legislature is considering bills that would ban Covid-19 vaccine mandates as well as end discrimination based on vaccine status of Medicaid recipients.
It is exhausting to fight for basic human rights but it is a mission that Texans For Vaccine Choice take very seriously every single day.
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