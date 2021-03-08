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Hotel rooms have NWO elites' Floo Network time travel wormhole portal jump rooms. Underground base under hotel are human dissection experiments & human replacement & MK Ultra projects going on
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329 views • March 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). Why does Illuminati NWO MJ-12's Donald Trump and his Nazi SS faction and his AI QAnon release only fake information that they are draining "the swamp" on only the things that we real Christians of YHWH Jesus expose to the humans, to keep the dumb sinful brain-dead human homo-sapiens specie populace docile until they can exterminate the humans after we real Christians are raptured up to heaven? The AntiChrist and his MJ-12 and his Nazi SS military faction kept the Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel vast underground MK Ultra horrific human experiment pedophile cannibal Satanist village that extends into the ocean base that connects with the Draco reptilian chimera alien and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel alien undersea bases who work with Donald Trump’s Nazis, all secret up to now. Moreover, why are the useless meaningless worthless bag of religious feces religious Christian hordes not exposing all these things to protect our humans and women and children, and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist, so that everyone in the world will come to try to kill them, and slaughter their families, and stop donating to their Christian ministry businesses thinking that they are lunatics, so that God's righteousness may carried out, and God will be glorified, and God's defense of the humans can be maintained by being real "Bible's watchman on the wall," and not be like the cowardly traitor scum bag religious Christians who modify and sterilize and dilute the truth in order to protect their own lives and families and reputations and Christian business revenues and church donator numbers and retirement pensions and careers, at the cost of the millions of humans that they are allowing to be experimented on and eaten and sodomized and raped and harvested and sacrificed and replaced by returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and the thousands of hybrid alien species they are manufacturing in these locations. By their silence, they are condoning and giving permission to the AntiChrist and nephilim & chimera alien children of the fallen angels to exterminate them and replace them. They are just afraid of being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and vans and rooms, and all their families massacred for Jesus, and all their incomes cut off, and their homes blown apart, and their car brakes cut, and be poisoned with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and poisoned with nerve gas through the vents, and other hilarious attempts by the fallen angels to try to kill all the real Christians. Also warn your church donators and Christian ministry profiteering business industry’s book customers and God’s spiritual army and our human homo-sapiens specie dumb wicked sinful populace that the Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar company leaders are MILAB abducting our human specie children in the luxury cruise ships, and replacing them with changeling clones and nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar impersonator infiltrators. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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