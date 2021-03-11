Edward VIII: Traitor King (1996)



Biographical documentary of Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor, who most believe abdicated the throne because of his love affair with Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee.



This documentary looks at evidence that he supported Hitler and committed treason, implying that politics forced the king into abdication. According to research, mainly from FBI files, British king Edward's abdication was not exactly the price for marriage to twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson, an outrage, especially for the royal head of the Anglican church. It was a convenient excuse for the British government to remove a royal prince who, from before his ascension to the throne end even during the Second World War, let his Nazi sympathies prevail on patriotism, making him a spy for Berlin, mainly trough Von Ribbentrop. Hitler hoped to restore Edward as a satellite pawn after militarily conquering Britain.



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