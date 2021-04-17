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Fear Controls Via Media Propagation - Accidental Intentions 04/16/21
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40 views • April 17, 2021
Not her Truth or His Truth but the Truth, I’m not saying what you have
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
Why the redefinition of everything is the West was the most desired place in the world to live? All Women's Ghostbusters? Charlies Angels ( Worse Box Office debut ever), CATS, The Equalizer, Star Wars, Transformers
The Hegelian Dialect oriented controlled conflict is already planning the 3rd Wave to prevent Christians and other Religious Groups from the Religious observations.
experienced is not real or true what I am saying is that what you have
experienced is your truth ……….
Why the redefinition of everything is the West was the most desired place in the world to live? All Women's Ghostbusters? Charlies Angels ( Worse Box Office debut ever), CATS, The Equalizer, Star Wars, Transformers
The Hegelian Dialect oriented controlled conflict is already planning the 3rd Wave to prevent Christians and other Religious Groups from the Religious observations.
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