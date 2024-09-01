BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Genetics, Nutrition, and Healing: The Holistic Approach with Julie Alsaker
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
483 followers
30 views • 8 months ago

Video Podcast - Follow here: https://rumble.com/c/iampainfree

Audio Podcast - Subscribe here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/i-am-pain-free-naturally-faithfully/id1717838538


Have you ever wondered if your genes hold the key to unlocking optimal health? In this eye-opening episode, I sit down with Julie Alsaker, a passionate holistic practitioner and founder of Lux Bioanalytics, to explore the fascinating connection between genetics, nutrition, and holistic healing.


Julie's unique approach combines ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science to help people achieve lasting health. She shares her remarkable journey into natural health, starting at the young age of 15, and how she's now dedicated her life to helping others tap into their body's natural ability to heal.


Discover the Power of Personalized Healing


In our conversation, Julie reveals:

• How understanding your genetic makeup can revolutionize your approach to health

• The surprising link between emotions, genetics, and physical well-being

• Why a one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition often falls short

• Real-life success stories of clients who've experienced dramatic health transformations


Key Takeaways:

• Learn why refined sugar might be more harmful than you think

• Understand how your ancestry impacts your ideal diet

• Discover the importance of methylation and detoxification in overall health

• Find out how genetic testing can improve family relationships and emotional understanding

• Explore the potential of functional blood analysis in uncovering hidden health issues


Julie's passion for helping others shines through as she emphasizes that it's never too late to start your healing journey. Her message is clear: your body is designed to heal, and you are 100% capable of achieving vibrant health.


Are you ready to uncover the secrets hidden in your DNA and take control of your well-being? This episode might just be the first step towards a healthier, more vibrant you.

Keywords
qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
