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Paying Farmers Not To Grow Crops_ Not Just The US, But What About Food Price Inflation & Shortages
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50 views • May 25, 2021
Silver Report Uncut reports that they are paying farmers not to plant crops in a number of countries. They may make it mandatory. Government wide effort to cut greenhouse gas.
They are going to pay more than the land is worth. 21 million acres raised to 25 million to eliminate food production. They want to achieve this by 2030.
They are going to pay more than the land is worth. 21 million acres raised to 25 million to eliminate food production. They want to achieve this by 2030.
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