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Respirer c'est vivre ! On meurt de la peur et de la bêtise. Contestation des PV sur le site REACTION19 - Me Brusa
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8 views • September 10, 2020
La contestation des PV pour non port du masque dans les ERP est sur le site de REACTION19 ! Me Brusa
9 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1x9lP4fkCsk
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
9 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1x9lP4fkCsk
REACTION19 WEBTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1luzCiIzHDik9F1NFeTudQ
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