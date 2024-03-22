Lou Dobbs | Do the right thing for the American people. Not illegals. Send them back.
15 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Rep. Andy Ogles - We need to do the right thing for the American people. Not illegals. It’s time to send them back.
Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos