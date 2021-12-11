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11/12/2021 Headline News: The Resistance Chicks - Kyle Rittenhouse Should Not Be on Trial; Prosecution Fumbles
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301 views • November 13, 2021
11/12/2021 Headline News
Visit The Resistance Chicks' website: https://www.resistancechicks.com/
On tonight's episode of Headline News with Resistance Chicks: The trial that never should have been. The woke left prosecution against Kyle Rittenhouse has done nothing to prove its case against Klye and in fact, has almost been doing the defense attorneys' job for them. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has presided over Mr. Rittenhouse’s trial and is the longest-serving state trial court judge in Wisconsin, had to put the prosecution on notice several times, to which lead prosecutor, Thomas Binger, often talked back to the judge in a very unprofessional manner. The most notable quote from the judge being, "don't get brazen with me!" This trial has caused many on the left, taking to social media, to admit that Klye Rittenhouse acted in self defense.
Visit The Resistance Chicks' website: https://www.resistancechicks.com/
On tonight's episode of Headline News with Resistance Chicks: The trial that never should have been. The woke left prosecution against Kyle Rittenhouse has done nothing to prove its case against Klye and in fact, has almost been doing the defense attorneys' job for them. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has presided over Mr. Rittenhouse’s trial and is the longest-serving state trial court judge in Wisconsin, had to put the prosecution on notice several times, to which lead prosecutor, Thomas Binger, often talked back to the judge in a very unprofessional manner. The most notable quote from the judge being, "don't get brazen with me!" This trial has caused many on the left, taking to social media, to admit that Klye Rittenhouse acted in self defense.
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