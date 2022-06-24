Why THIS slavery story will NEVER be taught in schools

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Glenn Beck.Jun 20, 2022 Juneteenth — a new federal holiday that commemorates news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching slaves in Texas — is only NOW being recognized by progressives, Glenn says, because they believe they can use it against the Republican Party. And the story Glenn shares in this clip — one that reveals the original colonies’ true feelings about slavery — proves it. Because if the far-left TRULY cared about commemorating the end of slavery and all those who stood against it, then why is THIS story never taught in schools?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzRX6-rIrv0