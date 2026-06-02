POLICE DESTROY EVIDENCE AND PROTECT THEIR BUDDY - Gun Out, Pants Unzipped, Drunk in Theater

It's quite possible that if THAT WERE YOU OR I in the movie theater with a gun in our hand asleep... The #Police #Cult members would have SHOT and killed us!

Of course it's perfectly acceptable for the Police hypocrites to be drunk, armed, and perving on children.... He got a promotion, a raise, and a paid vacation out of the deal!

And that is because Police are "Satan's Servants" here on earth. You'd need to be mentally ill to argue with me! I mean they wear a Satanic sigil pinned to their uniforms! the 5 pointed star is a PENTAGRAM, the 6 pointed star is a HEXAGRAM, aka "THE STAR OF REMPHAN / MOLECH" in the bible, and the 7 pointed star is a HEPTAGRAM, aka

"THE SEAL OF BABALON" MOTHER OF ABOMINATIONS, which was also used by Aleister Crowley to symbolize his own Satanic #Cult "Thelema." KNOW YOUR ENEMY FOLKS





original video:

Gun Out, Pants Unzipped, Drunk in Theater - Watching Children's Movie Alone

https://youtu.be/Ti9bAIkq3ZQ