ELECTION DENIERS ☭ KNEEPADS VOTERS CALLING FOR A RECOUNT

WE DARE YOU, FREAKS❗





We dare you to expose the colossal NATIONAL ASS RAPE that was the 2020 election❗





ELECTION DENIERS - Kamala Voters Calling For A Recount





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxP5BDuaG9HY-r_3ijcjrgg/join





Follow Me:

Instagram @

https://www.instagram.com/livelovelifeandtravel





https://www.facebook.com/Livelovelifeandtravel





Support the Channel Donate:

https://www.patreon.com/LiveLoveLifeandtravel





PayPalMe:

https://paypal.me/Mekamonekia?locale.x=en_US





Or use email [email protected]





Sub to my other channels:

Travel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcIz_CLWymCD77CEIfG7w3Q





Political and Social commentary -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUkx7dA1sDh2kElIuzglBqg





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”





#kamalaharris #viralvideo

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b3L6x6ow1U





Source: https://odysee.com/@SpeakfreelyReacts:0/election-deniers-kamala-voters-calling:5





Thumbnail: https://www.bbc.com/news/54562611





ANY SO-CALLED INVESTIGATION YOU NITWITS PERFORM WILL ONLY PROVE THE VOTESCAM THAT HAS BEEN EXECUTED FOR DECADES





From the thumbnail: In the final weeks of the US election campaign all manner of false and misleading things are being shared on social media.





Here are some of the most recent - and false - claims.





Wonder what they have to say four years later 🤔