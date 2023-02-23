Moses; Master of Water (Exodus 2) | The origins of the founder of the Israelite Nation

In chapter 2 we meet who will become the great hero of the Israelite nation but first, we must discover the original heroes made up of an eclectic group of diverse women, without whom there would be no nation to liberate. Here we meet Moses and from the beginning, he has a unique connection with the chaotic nature of water and its correlation with the Israelite people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.