Moses; Master of Water (Exodus 2) | The origins of the founder of the Israelite Nation
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 15 hours ago |

In chapter 2 we meet who will become the great hero of the Israelite nation but first, we must discover the original heroes made up of an eclectic group of diverse women, without whom there would be no nation to liberate. Here we meet Moses and from the beginning, he has a unique connection with the chaotic nature of water and its correlation with the Israelite people.

Keywords
biblegodyhwhexodusfaithherowomenmosesold testamentpharaoh

