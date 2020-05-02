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Coronavirus and the End of Days
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87 views • May 02, 2020
Coronavirus and the End of Days - first aired on YouTube - 23 March 2020
In 2009 the Lord took me into the heavenlies and warned me of this day. In February 2020 He told me this virus is a weapon to bring down nations. It is time to look up! Not a time to cower in fear! This is our finest hour!
In 2009 the Lord took me into the heavenlies and warned me of this day. In February 2020 He told me this virus is a weapon to bring down nations. It is time to look up! Not a time to cower in fear! This is our finest hour!
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