Extraordinary? MIRACULOUS ? God's Vengeance Confirmed? You tell me is it time to GO?? Looks Like It!

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2 To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn;0 Go through, go through the gates; prepare ye the way of the people; cast up, cast up the highway; gather out the stones; lift up a standard for the people.
11 Behold, the Lord hath proclaimed unto the end of the world, Say ye to the daughter of Zion, Behold, thy salvation cometh; behold, his reward is with him, and his work before him.
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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/