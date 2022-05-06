Pre-school Teacher: "The vaccine is killing me today" - DEAD 7 days later

Desiree PenrodMarch 10 at 8:30 PMThe vaccine is killing me today. My arm hurts, beyond exhausted, headache, stomach cramps and earaches. Multiple people told me that I looked pale today. Yesterday, I was fine but today it's taking its toll on me.###Cyrus BridwellFirst shot or second? My roommate got hit real hard by her 2nd dose, but was good after about 36 hours.Desiree PenrodFirst and only. I received the Janssen dose.Cyrus BridwellAhh, that makes sense. Ouch.Julie BennFeel better. Keep us posted. I get mine next week and I'm very nervous about it.Desiree PenrodThank you! For me, the initial shot didn't hurt; however, everyone is different and I've heard that it hurt some. Just drink a lot of water before hand. It was a very quick process and if you have any questions at all, the nurses will answer them for you. Easier said than done, but no need to be nervous.###Share A Memory1995 - 2021ObituaryObituary of Desiree R. PenrodDesiree R. Penrod, 25, of Danielson, CT passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home. She was born December 7, 1995, daughter of Todd Penrod and Gaina Mcintosh. Desiree loved teaching children and worked for Killingly Memorial School in Danielson, CT, and also worked for Stop & Shop in Dayville, CT. She was a graduate of Johnson State College in Vermont. She enjoyed playing rugby. She leaves her parents Todd Penrod and his wife Lynda Penrod; her mother Gaina Mcintosh; her siblings Kyle Penrod, Stephine Penrod, Mary Truman and Andrew Cooper; her paternal grandparent Clone and Janis Penrod; her maternal grandmother Lilian Ashley; her paternal great grandmother Edith Penrod; her step-grandmother Cheryl Dumont; Also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 5:oo to 7:oo PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. With Covid-19 Restrictions.Mirrored - Boot CampShared from and subscribe to:The Prisoner