🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Missile strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition to other targets, the Kharkov Palace building was hit. It is reported that foreign mercenaries were located inside.

Adding:

⚡️ Foreign Ministry statement (https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1923990/) on yet another brutal attack on Russian civilians by the Kiev regime

❗️ The Kiev regime has once again revealed its inhuman Nazi essence by committing another cynical and horrific crime – an attack on residential areas in Belgorod using multiple launch rocket systems.

The premeditated and meticulously prepared shelling attack on the city centre resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people, including two children, and injured 100 civilians, 17 of whom were minors.

‼️ British and American consultants were directly involved in organising this terrorist attack, regularly inciting the Ukrainian authorities to commit brutal crimes. The countries of the European Union, which persistently and irresponsibly continue to supply the Ukrainian ruling clique with weapons, are also responsible for this.

It should be emphasised that the strike deliberately targeted places where civilians gather, particularly families with children. The enemy attacked pre-holiday attractions in downtown Belgorod, including the New Year's snow town, the Christmas tree and the ice rink, which were popular among the residents. The Ukrainian criminals used cluster munitions to maximise the number of victims in their terrorist attack.

The shelling of communities in Donbass, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Crimea, and other Russian regions, as well as the ruthless and indiscriminate killing of civilians, serve as evidence of the agony of Zelensky's neo-Nazi regime, which is immersed in terrorism, lawlessness, corruption, and cynicism. In their impotent rage, they seek to please their Western bosses by killing as many Russian people as possible.

☝️ All those responsible for orchestrating and carrying out this and other crimes by the Kiev junta will face inevitable punishment in accordance with the law.

The UN Security Council will also investigate the terrorist attack in Belgorod, specifically the use of cluster munitions, which are banned in most countries, by Ukrainian terrorists to target civilians, as well as the sources of these deadly weapons.

We urge all responsible governments and relevant international organisations to strongly condemn this brutal act of terrorism and publicly distance themselves from the Kiev regime and its Western handlers who commit such crimes.

⚠️ Silence in response to the unrestrained brutality displayed by Ukrainian Nazis and their puppeteers, as well as their accomplices from "civilised democracies," will be seen as aiding and abetting their heinous acts.