Why Big Money Is Buying US Coins | Andy Schectman

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Andy Schectman, CEO and president of Miles Franklin, recently processed a $50 million order. The client, a billionaire in Texas, requested only U.S. minted gold & silver products, wiping out inventory of many items. Schectman explains why many investors, including the extremely wealthy, are choosing to purchase exclusively U.S. minted bullion coins.
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