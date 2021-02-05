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Responsibility: Bouncer and the Spring Hoppers
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2 views • February 05, 2021
Bouncer the Rabbit discovers the importance of responsibility when he neglectfully leaves a borrowed pair of Spring Hoppers in the rain and they are ruined. Through this exciting Agapeland tale, your child will learn an important way to be responsible; doing what others rely on you to do.
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
From the original "Agapeland Character Builder" storybook video series by Anthony Paul, Inc (1988)
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