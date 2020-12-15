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De hardste speech ooit. Van Haga gaat all-in tegen Lockdownkabinet
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27 views • December 15, 2020
De hardste speech ooit. Van Haga gaat all-in tegen Lockdownkabinet
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9H9K7oSpte0uWBofdW4UiA
QUOTE ,, Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass and the little ones get caught. Honore de Balzac
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9H9K7oSpte0uWBofdW4UiA
QUOTE ,, Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass and the little ones get caught. Honore de Balzac
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