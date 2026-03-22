The Shocking Encoded Messages Behind Jesus’ “Contradictory” Genealogies

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RR #274 19 Mar 2026
Resistance Rising #274: 19 March 2026
Twitter:
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1qJVmQZqpraGB
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v77c9xg-johnny-cirucci-live.html
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/JCL-2026-03-19:0
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TN8M5B35jw5W/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/04a56cad-9d1e-47c5-845b-e5bf764e1f7e