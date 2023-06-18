1Thess lesson #101. The Dispensation of Israel showed us the age of Patriarchs and the age of the LAW. It also had the decree of tribulation under its umbrella. This Dispensation of Israel carries into the majority of Old Testament and into the New Testament. The 7 year Tribulation is under this umbrella and is a decree of discipline and judgment that will play out in the end times.
