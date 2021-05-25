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Pepe’s FiresideFrens ep 7 w Vector and Paul Revere
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1 view • May 25, 2021
i thought this video was rubbish so i included information that isnt KEK in the description below yes most of hemi sync is used for evil.
SCALAR INTERFEROMETRY
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/bfm%3A978-3-319-91023-9%2F1.pdf
https://acadpubl.eu/hub/2018-119-12/articles/5/1202.pdf
https://my.ilstu.edu/~lmiones/Summer%20Research%20Academy/Scalar%20Wave%20Technology%20-%20Experimental-Kit%20for%20Electrical%20Scalar%20Waves%20%5BMeyl%3B%202003%5D.pdf
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.683.559&;rep=rep1&type=pdf
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42254-019-0117-4?draft=collection
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/718859
https://www.quora.com/What-is-a-scalar-wave-How-can-we-generate-it
http://schmidta.scripts.mit.edu/tabletop_workshop/slides/hamilton.pdf
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/93RS01632
https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/advanced-physicsprize2017-1.pdf
http://vision.seas.harvard.edu/transient/transient.pdf
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
SCALAR INTERFEROMETRY
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/bfm%3A978-3-319-91023-9%2F1.pdf
https://acadpubl.eu/hub/2018-119-12/articles/5/1202.pdf
https://my.ilstu.edu/~lmiones/Summer%20Research%20Academy/Scalar%20Wave%20Technology%20-%20Experimental-Kit%20for%20Electrical%20Scalar%20Waves%20%5BMeyl%3B%202003%5D.pdf
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.683.559&;rep=rep1&type=pdf
https://www.nature.com/articles/s42254-019-0117-4?draft=collection
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/718859
https://www.quora.com/What-is-a-scalar-wave-How-can-we-generate-it
http://schmidta.scripts.mit.edu/tabletop_workshop/slides/hamilton.pdf
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/93RS01632
https://www.nobelprize.org/uploads/2018/06/advanced-physicsprize2017-1.pdf
http://vision.seas.harvard.edu/transient/transient.pdf
https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001
Keywords
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