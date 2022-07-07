BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Georgia Guide Stones - A new Movement Forward? Its a Spiritual War ? Georgia Guidestones demolished
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
181 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
148 views • July 07, 2022

The Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," were significantly damaged today after being bombed. The attack is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in tandem with The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, per the Independent. The granite monument, erected in 1980, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the past few weeks after Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate running for governor, vowed to demolish the landmark. The Georgia Guidestones are made from four stone slabs inscribed with a set of 10 principal guidelines for humanity translated into eight modern languages. The top of the historical landmark contains a short message written in four ancient scripts. The stones were designed to function as a sundial as well as an astrological calendar and have been vandalized in the past, according to The Associated Press. AP reported the bomb went off around 4 a.m., and residents in the surrounding area heard the explosions. For safety reasons, the Georgia Guidestones were completely demolished, confirmed the GIB on Twitter Wednesday evening. The Bureau also shared publicly a video of the explosion. In the 10-second clip, we can see a silver car leaving the scene. The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said. In CCTV footage released by authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been identified or found. Despite being erected in 1980, the guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists. A Georgia monument that drew curious visitors and was derided by a gubernatorial candidate as satanic was destroyed Wednesday after authorities said someone detonated an explosive device at the site. The Georgia Guidestones, a granite monument adorned with a message about the conservation of humanity, was demolished for safety reasons after the 4 a.m. explosion in Elbert County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The agency released surveillance video showing the explosion and a silver sedan leaving the scene shortly after the detonation. No motive has been identified and the agency has only said that “unknown individuals” detonated the device. The monument — dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” — stood at 19 feet and contained a 10-part message in 12 languages, according to the tourism site Explore Georgia.

Keywords
georgia guidestonesgeorgia bureau of investigationthe granite monument
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy