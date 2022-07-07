Georgia Guide Stones - A new Movement Forward? Its a Spiritual War ? Georgia Guidestones demolished

The Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," were significantly damaged today after being bombed. The attack is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in tandem with The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, per the Independent. The granite monument, erected in 1980, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the past few weeks after Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate running for governor, vowed to demolish the landmark. The Georgia Guidestones are made from four stone slabs inscribed with a set of 10 principal guidelines for humanity translated into eight modern languages. The top of the historical landmark contains a short message written in four ancient scripts. The stones were designed to function as a sundial as well as an astrological calendar and have been vandalized in the past, according to The Associated Press. AP reported the bomb went off around 4 a.m., and residents in the surrounding area heard the explosions. For safety reasons, the Georgia Guidestones were completely demolished, confirmed the GIB on Twitter Wednesday evening. The Bureau also shared publicly a video of the explosion. In the 10-second clip, we can see a silver car leaving the scene. The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said. In CCTV footage released by authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been identified or found. Despite being erected in 1980, the guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists. A Georgia monument that drew curious visitors and was derided by a gubernatorial candidate as satanic was destroyed Wednesday after authorities said someone detonated an explosive device at the site. The Georgia Guidestones, a granite monument adorned with a message about the conservation of humanity, was demolished for safety reasons after the 4 a.m. explosion in Elbert County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The agency released surveillance video showing the explosion and a silver sedan leaving the scene shortly after the detonation. No motive has been identified and the agency has only said that “unknown individuals” detonated the device. The monument — dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” — stood at 19 feet and contained a 10-part message in 12 languages, according to the tourism site Explore Georgia.