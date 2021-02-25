© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China using woke talking points as ‘propaganda’ against west
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 25, 2021
China is using all of the typical ‘woke’ talking points as “propaganda” against western alliances after a state-owned propaganda mouthpiece declared the Five Eyes as white supremacist, says Paul Murray.
China’s state-owned propaganda tabloid The Global Times has published an editorial slamming the Five Eyes nations as an “axis of white supremacists”
The nationalistic editorial slammed Australia, Canada and Britain in particular as being US-centred.
“They have formed a US-centred, racist, and mafia-styled community, wilfully and arrogantly provoking China and trying to consolidate their hegemony as all gangsters do,” The Global Times wrote.
Mr Murray said all the “stuff we laugh about” regarding everything being labelled racist, sexist, and critical of western nations, now “gets used by China as propaganda against our countries.”
China’s state-owned propaganda tabloid The Global Times has published an editorial slamming the Five Eyes nations as an “axis of white supremacists”
The nationalistic editorial slammed Australia, Canada and Britain in particular as being US-centred.
“They have formed a US-centred, racist, and mafia-styled community, wilfully and arrogantly provoking China and trying to consolidate their hegemony as all gangsters do,” The Global Times wrote.
Mr Murray said all the “stuff we laugh about” regarding everything being labelled racist, sexist, and critical of western nations, now “gets used by China as propaganda against our countries.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.