Freedom Amidst Sacrifice

The released prisoner, Sami Suboh, from the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, was freed as part of the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Interview: Prisoner Sami Suboh.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/02/2025
