"Who you were during Covid is who you actually are." 🎯
"If you were a coward who wore a diaper on your face for two years straight, if you wore a mask driving alone in your car... it's in your DNA."
"Covid was an IQ test and we didn't really pass."
"Some of us did... I knew it was a scam day one. Other people figured out it was a scam two, three weeks in. Other people, it took six months."
"And then a lot of people, it took them two f**king years to realise that Covid was a scam. And those people are allowed to vote."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
