Leaked Pfizer documents – Engineer Fred Corbin: Covid 19 and vaccines are a bioweapon!

Engineer Fred Corbin speaks to the Prime Minister at a Town Hall meeting in Barbados.Fred has numerous connections to the field of nuclear bioweapons and explains leaked Pfizer vaccine documents as well as data from the “deleted” database and “deleted” experiments in the Wuhan lab.According to the report published by Red Voice Media,“In a town hall meeting in Barbados, a professional race car engineer with a background in nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, marine biology, and civil and aerospace engineering, educates the people in attendance on what he says is the source of COVID, and why it is, in fact, a biological weapon along with the vaccines being administered.He says he has ⁣leaked Pfizer jab documents & access to the Wuhan lab’s “deleted” database! Vital information that could prove the entire pandemic was planned? Yet the “board” doesn’t want to know?”Here’s the transcript:“My name is Fred Corbin. I’m a professional race car engineer. I have a background in nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons studies. And I also have civil engineering, aerospace engineering, and marine biology as core related subjects of study. I came here this afternoon, not only to represent the people of Barbados but to bring a certain educational perspective to what a tremendous amount of people have been asking me with the kind of background that I have in understanding what is actually going on. So I have one question, which I don’t want to respond to. I don’t really need a response to the question. And then I have a series of points I would like to back up that question with. And I’d like to address this question directly to the chief medical officer and my lady over there in the corner. I’d like to ask the chief medical officer please to provide evidence for the public education that describes the isolation of a SARS COV 2 virus directly from a sample taken from a deceased patient, where the patient sample was not first combined with any other source of genetic material, ie monkey kidney cells, aka veero cells, liver cancer cells…Addressing the situation where a lot of people believe that the SARS COV 2 is a novel coronavirus. SARS COV 2 is a subclade of the beta Coronavirus family. And how do we know this? Simply because we did cross referencing via the international (unintelligible) reviews, and then correlated those with actual genetic sequences and reviewed them against the patent records that were available, and it is apparent that the declaration of a novel Coronavirus is a fallacy. There are several coronaviruses sequences that have been uploaded, but there was not one single identified novel Coronavirus, none at all. Furthermore, patents and Coronavirus sequences were sought as early as 1999. Up until 1999 patenting of Coronavirus sequencing was uniquely isolated to Veterinary Science. The first vaccine patent for Coronavirus was sought by Pfizer and more specifically, the patenting of the s spike protein. The same thing we’ve allegedly only just discovered.” – Fred Corbin“First patent application was filed January 28, 2000. 21 years ago. There is nothing new about this and in support of that, we have this document. This is the evidence supporting them. This is the evidence that shows there is no, that SARS is no naturally evolved virus. It’s not a naturally evolved virus. No one has ever produced is a safe and effective vaccine against a Coronavirus. It has never been done and it never will be done simply because it’s not possible. Therefore, I go on, the co-receptor-dependent facial psychic general method of action for those who don’t understand that. Okay, this is science talk. Okay, I’m following the science now. So bear with me. The general method of action for infectivity and pathogenicity. In other words, this is what makes it so deadly. Okay, SARS COV 2 appears to be specifically related to cumulative charge resulting from inserts placed on the surface of the spike receptor-binding domain. What does that tell you? This is a lab-engineered phenomenon. And how do we know that? We can back up that simply because we have a document produced and very kindly submitted to us by our friends in the CCP Intelligence Service who gave us this document where it says two mutations were critical for bat to human transmission of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Coronavirus. This is where Astra Zeneca and some of the other vaccine manufacturers get their vector from. It’s just there’s one small problem, is that it outlines direct collusion between the Communist Chinese Party and who those who were building it. We recognize HKU4 spike, aiming to build its capacity to mediate viral entry into human cells. To this end, we introduce two single mutations. ‘WE’ introduced two single mutations. Not they, we. S76R and S76A into HKU4 spike.Documents at: (And more video)