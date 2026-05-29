Pastors Secretly Briefed on UFO Disclosure? Alan DiDio Speaks Out | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Pastor Alan DiDio to discuss UFO disclosure, the recent reports of pastors being privately briefed, and why Christians need to understand this conversation through a biblical worldview. Alan breaks down UAPs, fallen angels, demons, Nephilim, artificial intelligence, transhumanism, and the spiritual narrative he believes is being pushed behind disclosure. He also explains why pastors and believers should not respond in fear, but instead return to Scripture, recognize the enemy’s devices, and stay anchored in the authority of Jesus Christ.





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Alan Didio

REVIVAL NATION: https://revivalnation.com

BOOK: https://a.co/d/0ccy52vt

The Age of Disclosure on Amazon / Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0FMF29BBJ/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r





Alan DiDio is a pastor, author, and media host known for helping Christians understand current events through a biblical worldview. He is the pastor of Revival Nation in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the author of Summoning the Demon: AI, Aliens, and the Antichrist. His work focuses on topics like spiritual warfare, Bible prophecy, artificial intelligence, transhumanism, UFO/UAP disclosure, and the supernatural. DiDio has become a leading Christian voice in the conversation around UFO disclosure, warning believers not to respond in fear but to stay grounded in Scripture. Through his church, books, interviews, and online platforms, he equips Christians to recognize deception, understand the enemy’s devices, and stand firmly in the authority of Jesus Christ.





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