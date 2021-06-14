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HUNTING FOR VIRUSES DR. SAM BAILEY WITH DR. ANDY KAUFMAN
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394 views • June 14, 2021
#EARTHNEWSPAPER

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Join me as I hunt for viruses with Dr Andy Kaufman. We explore viral isolation, genomic sequencing and variants.

Dr. Sam Bailey
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambaile

Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory by Dr. Sam Bailey (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GX3z8BWVMaZ5

Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" by Dr. Sam Bailey (13:23)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L7iEM0Dbtg4o

The Immune System And Vaccines by Dr. Sam Bailey (Part I) (6:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCaPSUtzuHsQ

FAQ's About Covid-19 by Dr. Sam Bailey (14:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAxtxzx29X6w

Excess Mortality What You Aren't Being Told by Dr. Sam Bailey (12:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIk7OPaahfbr

What About Excess Mortality? - Questions For Corbett (42:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R8q1c0l7Fbt1

The Foundations And Flaws Of Viral Theory by Dr. Thomas Cowan (52:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGOj6qcxPEc

The Contagion Myth (Book)
Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
by Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell
https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth

Simple Strategies To Help Protect You And Your Family From Harm In A Toxic World by Dr. Thomas Cowan (59:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IIZA13JBxoj

Second Thoughts On The Germ Theory
by René J. Dubos
https://www.jstor.org/stable/24944640

Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com

Freedom Talk 1: Interview With Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (1:08:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FCaw7oc0G25P

Freedom Talk 2: Interview With Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (1:23:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kkHYrYFFHCBP

Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman On VX, Hydrogel, And Secret Government Programs (1:12:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMsOEjmceUj8

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://twitter.com/DrMadej

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9

The Serendipity Group
https://SerendipityGroup.org

Has Covid-19 Been Isolated? Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interviewed by Derrick Broze (1:11:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9NdUrORA4E7y

Response To Dr. Judy Mikovits With Dr. Thomas Cowan And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (47:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fdq01fn6KB53

Critical Information With Dr. Andrew Kaufman And Clive De Carle (39:27)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrYBxJYyxv4r

Clive De Carle
https://clivedecarle.com

EarthNewspaper.com
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com

Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis

Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news, videos, and articles, that are published. To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Keywords
maskvaccinevirusisolationbacteriavirologycovid-19sars-cov-2dr andy kaufmandr sam bailey
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