HUNTING FOR VIRUSES DR. SAM BAILEY WITH DR. ANDY KAUFMAN

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EarthNewspaper.com
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Join me as I hunt for viruses with Dr Andy Kaufman. We explore viral isolation, genomic sequencing and variants.
Dr. Sam Bailey
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Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory by Dr. Sam Bailey (15:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GX3z8BWVMaZ5
Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" by Dr. Sam Bailey (13:23)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L7iEM0Dbtg4o
The Immune System And Vaccines by Dr. Sam Bailey (Part I) (6:36)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCaPSUtzuHsQ
FAQ's About Covid-19 by Dr. Sam Bailey (14:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IAxtxzx29X6w
Excess Mortality What You Aren't Being Told by Dr. Sam Bailey (12:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIk7OPaahfbr
What About Excess Mortality? - Questions For Corbett (42:41)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R8q1c0l7Fbt1
The Foundations And Flaws Of Viral Theory by Dr. Thomas Cowan (52:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGOj6qcxPEc
The Contagion Myth (Book)
Why Viruses (including "Coronavirus") Are Not the Cause of Disease
by Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell
https://drtomcowan.com/products/the-contagion-myth
Simple Strategies To Help Protect You And Your Family From Harm In A Toxic World by Dr. Thomas Cowan (59:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IIZA13JBxoj
Second Thoughts On The Germ Theory
by René J. Dubos
https://www.jstor.org/stable/24944640
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
Freedom Talk 1: Interview With Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (1:08:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FCaw7oc0G25P
Freedom Talk 2: Interview With Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Stefan Lanka And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (1:23:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kkHYrYFFHCBP
Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman On VX, Hydrogel, And Secret Government Programs (1:12:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMsOEjmceUj8
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://odysee.com/@DrCarrieMadej:9
The Serendipity Group
https://SerendipityGroup.org
Has Covid-19 Been Isolated? Dr. Thomas Cowan and Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interviewed by Derrick Broze (1:11:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9NdUrORA4E7y
Response To Dr. Judy Mikovits With Dr. Thomas Cowan And Dr. Andrew Kaufman (47:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fdq01fn6KB53
Critical Information With Dr. Andrew Kaufman And Clive De Carle (39:27)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YrYBxJYyxv4r
Clive De Carle
https://clivedecarle.com
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
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Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
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