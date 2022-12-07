Create New Account
Truth on Phil Schneider part 2 a clip only see full episode for more
TheOutThereChannel
#philschneider #truth #ufology A clip I showed on a live show from another reseearcher see the full show and sub to his channel The truth on Phil Schneider part 2 He lied about everything Info from Friends and FBI FOIA nails this UFO case shut He handed real nuclear decaying material at his presentations so how many got sick or dies later ??? https://youtu.be/v2EJdHrK3ZM?t=7477

