Black and Tan Thursday: Deschutes Obsidian Stout & Deschutes Kirkland Helles Lager

So we took a look at making one with Deschutes Obsidian Stout which is a heavily coffee/espresso forward stout and the Helles lager from the same brewery.

This was a big swing and a miss. Couldn't cut that rich espresso taste even at an 80:20 ratio.

Maybe a more malt forward brew would've done a better job.

No buono for me.

Needless to say this was dedicated to those who couldn't be with us.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Skal! E.

