Black and Tan Thursday: Deschutes Obsidian Stout & Deschutes Kirkland Helles Lager

So we took a look at making one with Deschutes Obsidian Stout which is a heavily coffee/espresso forward stout and the Helles lager from the same brewery.
This was a big swing and a miss. Couldn't cut that rich espresso taste even at an 80:20 ratio.
Maybe a more malt forward brew would've done a better job.
No buono for me.
Needless to say this was dedicated to those who couldn't be with us.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal! E.
