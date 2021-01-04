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#Q 2/24/18 #CONNECTTHEDOTS: Coward County FL, S_RCO, The Internet of Syns
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20 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/24/18 The recent FL event continues to be an endless reveal of DS intel and it is populated with the entire spectrum of DS players, B-OPs operations and is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to exposing the (pedo) Web in FL and the BIO-SYN Spider that lays in wait at the center of it all. Please check out these links. My own blog will be up and posted soon as well.
For the current low-down on Timothy Holmseth and why he is such a threat to the DS (Please support Sarah Westall's work!):
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/02/sarah-holmes-robert-steele-update-on-timothy-holmseth/
https://chemtrailsplanet.net/2017/11/16/sandy-hook-wolfgang-halbig-prevails-in-lawsuit-filed-by-alias-leonard-pozner/
https://www.rt.com/usa/343048-clinton-epstein-lolita-express/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for all your support, Freedom Lovers! Keep getting the news out and connecting the dots for #STORM! And keep up with the 6pm Prayer WAVE!!
2/24/18 The recent FL event continues to be an endless reveal of DS intel and it is populated with the entire spectrum of DS players, B-OPs operations and is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to exposing the (pedo) Web in FL and the BIO-SYN Spider that lays in wait at the center of it all. Please check out these links. My own blog will be up and posted soon as well.
For the current low-down on Timothy Holmseth and why he is such a threat to the DS (Please support Sarah Westall's work!):
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/02/sarah-holmes-robert-steele-update-on-timothy-holmseth/
https://chemtrailsplanet.net/2017/11/16/sandy-hook-wolfgang-halbig-prevails-in-lawsuit-filed-by-alias-leonard-pozner/
https://www.rt.com/usa/343048-clinton-epstein-lolita-express/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for all your support, Freedom Lovers! Keep getting the news out and connecting the dots for #STORM! And keep up with the 6pm Prayer WAVE!!
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