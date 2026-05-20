Did Grey-Aliens descend from Gates?

Looks [What you see] tell us more than do Politicians & The controlled Media!

Prior to the [evil passage of] 1913 Federal Reserve Act there were State Banks that issued their own currency without any interest charges which operate like you paying a rent for the usage of a privately owned [created out of thin air] by The ELITE’s currency-IOU Promissory FED Notes. Why stay in contract to such a fraudulent Ponzi-Scheme? “..Come out of Her My people, be not a partaker of Her sins” & debts.

Any new issued World currency will NOT happen until the mercenary U.S. Military Commanders stop enforcing (like with Iran & prior Libya, etc.) the total stranglehold-monopoly of inner City of London* PetroDollar & ELITE’s privately owned Federal Reserve IOU Note issuance as the only 3rd party transferable/tradable World currency.

* inner City descended from East India Trading Co. which was the first ONE WORLD corporate monopoly=a claim THEY make war by hiring U.S. Military Commanders today [against Iran; Russia via Ukraine] to maintain.

Simple once you realize: The Commercial ONE WORLD Corporation is all privately owned by the ELITE. THEY have had a monopoly on It since the days of the East India Trading Company. (See THEIR flag as the cover page for this video. Look familiar?) The US Military commanders enforce that ORDER via Admiralty “Code of The Sea.”

Why would you want to contract with THEM? "Get out of HER!"







Link: Sharia Law in Tatarstan: Non-usury banks: https://ussanews.com/2026/05/15/russia-to-expand-islamic-banking-rollout/ (Is this what remains of the World civilization: ‘Tartaria?’)

Vaccines forming:

https://www.brighteon.com/0badfcc4-6fdb-496d-ba30-eb2289b3c40e

Angelic Nations:

http://www.paulstramer.net/2026/05/international-public-notice-angelic.html