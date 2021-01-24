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Biden Is NOT President!! Faith Isn't Subjective!! The War Has Just Begun!! Freedom News Network
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2160 views • January 24, 2021
I urge you to visit http://www.preparewithwhatif.com/ and build your emergency food supply TODAY.
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Too many people who screamed MSM was "Fake News" are now believing the theatrics used on January 20th!! The War Has Just Started!! These Creatures Are Minions of The Devil!! Trump Is Coming For Them All!!
Come over to my YouTube Channel and Subscribe!! Channel Name Is:
What If This Happened? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
If you would Like to donate to help keep the channel going and start The New Production Site Go Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137
Sources for this video: Mike Adams/Natural News
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Too many people who screamed MSM was "Fake News" are now believing the theatrics used on January 20th!! The War Has Just Started!! These Creatures Are Minions of The Devil!! Trump Is Coming For Them All!!
Come over to my YouTube Channel and Subscribe!! Channel Name Is:
What If This Happened? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqCMWA8FPsH6XNxaGP01BA
If you would Like to donate to help keep the channel going and start The New Production Site Go Here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137
Sources for this video: Mike Adams/Natural News
Intro Music by: Bensound.com
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