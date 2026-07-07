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Justice
neversaydie
neversaydie
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9 views • Yesterday

Spend our lives
trying to gain
looking for something
just beyond paying

Can't leave
the truth behind
it's always there
shining in the light

Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher

We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice

Never leave
our hopes behind
poisoned voices
twist the mind

Profit margins
over lives
can't hide truth
in endless crime

Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher

We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice

Opened our eyes
broke the screen
tore apart
their empty schemes

No more silence
no retreat
Feel our power
feel our heat

Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher

We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice

We'll live through it all
We'll live for that day
To make them pay
we'll make them pay
for justice
for justice

Keywords
musicjusticetechnoneversaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy