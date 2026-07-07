Spend our lives

trying to gain

looking for something

just beyond paying



Can't leave

the truth behind

it's always there

shining in the light



Hear the call

feel the fire

we were born

to rise higher



We pray

we pray

for justice

justice

May evil fall

for justice

for justice

We stand tall

for justice

for justice



Never leave

our hopes behind

poisoned voices

twist the mind



Profit margins

over lives

can't hide truth

in endless crime



Hear the call

feel the fire

we were born

to rise higher



We pray

we pray

for justice

justice

May evil fall

for justice

for justice

We stand tall

for justice

for justice



Opened our eyes

broke the screen

tore apart

their empty schemes



No more silence

no retreat

Feel our power

feel our heat



Hear the call

feel the fire

we were born

to rise higher



We pray

we pray

for justice

justice

May evil fall

for justice

for justice

We stand tall

for justice

for justice



We'll live through it all

We'll live for that day

To make them pay

we'll make them pay

for justice

for justice



