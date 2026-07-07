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Spend our lives
trying to gain
looking for something
just beyond paying
Can't leave
the truth behind
it's always there
shining in the light
Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher
We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice
Never leave
our hopes behind
poisoned voices
twist the mind
Profit margins
over lives
can't hide truth
in endless crime
Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher
We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice
Opened our eyes
broke the screen
tore apart
their empty schemes
No more silence
no retreat
Feel our power
feel our heat
Hear the call
feel the fire
we were born
to rise higher
We pray
we pray
for justice
justice
May evil fall
for justice
for justice
We stand tall
for justice
for justice
We'll live through it all
We'll live for that day
To make them pay
we'll make them pay
for justice
for justice